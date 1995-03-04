  • Adidas
Bruno returns to United training

 Article

Fernandes has joined the group working with Ruben Amorim, ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Ipswich.

  • published time 1 day agoNews

Guess Ruben Amorim's first XI

 Article

Our regular United Predictions game includes the chance to win a shirt signed by the boss.

Premier League wins v Ipswich

 Collection

We've beaten Ipswich five times in the Premier League era, including the division's joint-largest margin of victory...

View Collection

Why it's great to see Axel thriving

 Article

The one-time Reds captain has taken a different path to becoming a top-flight regular and that's fine, says Sam Carney.

  • published time 4 hour agoOpinion

In-form U18s live on Saturday

 Article

Adam Lawrence's side are in fine form and host rivals Leeds in the U18 Premier League Cup on Saturday morning.

  • published time 6 hour agoNews

Highlights: Everton v United Women

 Video

🎬 Highlights | The best bits from Wednesday's League Cup tie at Walton Hall Park, between Everton and United Women...

Latest videos

Watch more on MUTV

United 9 Ipswich Town 0

 Video

4 March 1995: It was a record-breaking day for both United and Andy Cole in this incredible Old Trafford triumph...

At 15, Ugarte did something epic!

 Video

Greatness Comes From Everywhere | Speaking to the Premier League, Manuel Ugarte reflects on his pro debut, aged 15…

  • published time 3 hour agoVideo

90 in 20: Everton v United Women

 Video

View extended highlights from United Women’s second League Cup outing of 2024/25, at Everton…

Why we slept in the stands at Old Trafford

 Video

Hear from Lou Macari, David May, Danny Simpson and more about the importance and impact of the Old Trafford Sleep Out…

  • published time 7 hour agoVideo

Best Goals Ranked! Casemiro edition

 Video

BEST GOALS RANKED | Casemiro has some TOUGH decisions to make: eight strikes, four quarter finals, one tournament...

  • published time 8 hour agoVideo

Top 10 goals by the Class of '92

 Video

TOP 10S | Watch our countdown of finishes by the incomparable Class of '92...

  • published time 11 hour agoVideo

Best Sellers

90 in 20: Leicester v United Women

 Video

United Women 90 in 20 | The extended cut of the latest WSL outing for Marc Skinner’s side…

UNITED WOMEN

Find more stories

Watson and Simpson: One of the best nights

 Video

Emma Watson and Jess Simpson were delighted to return from injury to make their debuts against Everton...

Skinner: Win and clean sheet is fantastic

 Video

Marc Skinner looks back on an all-round positive night for his United side in the Women's League Cup...

Everton 0 United Women 2

 Article

Our report of the action at Walton Hall Park, where Marc Skinner's Reds made it two wins from two in the League Cup.

United Women's Player of the Match

 Article

It was a close race in our vote to crown the Reds' star performer at Everton - find out who won...

Congratulations, Gabby!

 Article

George has received some good news from England Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman ahead of the upcoming internationals.

  • published time 2 day agoNews

Phallon celebrates first USA call-up

 Article

Our in-form goalkeeper has been rewarded for her excellent start to the season with United Women.

  • published time 3 day agoNews

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

More from Old Trafford

Amorim takes first training session

 Article

See our full update as Ruben works with a group of players at Carrington.

  • published time 3 day agoNews

How to watch and follow Ipswich v United

 Article

All you need to know before Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first game as Reds head coach.

The International is open for fans post-match

 Article

The post-match destination for supporters to meet with friends and grab a drink after the final whistle.

  • published time 7 hour agoNews

Free coach travel for United fans

 Article

Cadbury is recognising the supporters heading down to our Women's Super League clash at Chelsea on Sunday.

  • published time 2 day agoNews

Academy Briefing: Upcoming live fixtures

 Article

There are two live Academy games on MUTV this week, plus key international and loan updates...

  • published time 3 day agoNews
More on the Academy

Old Trafford to host UEFA Youth League

 Article

Find out details for our U19s' two-legged tie against Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar.

  • published time 2 day agoNews

United learn FA Youth Cup opponents

 Article

Adam Lawrence's young Reds will play our third-round fixture at home.

  • published time 6 day agoNews

Top 10 United stocking fillers

 Article

A curated selection of gifts available on the United Store to help with your Christmas shopping.

Player Trading Cards x Fantasy United

Devils Collectors enjoy Old Trafford debut

 Article

It was our pleasure to welcome an exciting and innovative new United supporters' club to M16 over the weekend.

Highlights from Ruben's first session

 Video

Training Highlights | Stop scrolling, relax and devour seven minutes of action from Ruben's first session...

  • published time 3 day agoVideo

MatchesClick to see All Matches

matchdata

Sunday 03 November 2024,16:30, Old Trafford

goal by Man Utd 1 Versus goal by Chelsea 1
MATCH REVIEW
matchdata

Thursday 07 November 2024,20:00, Old Trafford

goal by Man Utd 2 Versus goal by PAOK 0
MATCH REVIEW
matchdata

Sunday 10 November 2024,14:00, Old Trafford

goal by Man Utd 3 Versus goal by Leicester 0
MATCH REVIEW
matchdata

Sunday 24 November 2024,16:30, Portman Road

Ipswich Versus Man Utd
matchdata

Thursday 28 November 2024,20:00, Old Trafford

Man Utd Versus Bodø/Glimt
TICKET INFO
matchdata

Sunday 01 December 2024,13:30, Old Trafford

Man Utd Versus Everton
TICKET INFO
matchdata

Wednesday 04 December 2024,20:15, Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Versus Man Utd
matchdata

Saturday 07 December 2024,17:30, Old Trafford

Man Utd Versus Nott'm Forest
TICKET INFO
matchdata

Thursday 12 December 2024,17:45, Doosan Arena

Plzen Versus Man Utd
matchdata

Sunday 15 December 2024,16:30, Etihad Stadium

Man City Versus Man Utd